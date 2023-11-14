Tuesday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) and the LSU Tigers (2-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-60, heavily favoring Kent State to come out on top. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on November 14.

The Tigers came out on top in their last outing 109-47 against Mississippi Valley State on Sunday.

LSU vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 81, LSU 60

LSU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +877 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 24.4 points per game. They put up 82.3 points per game, fifth in college basketball, and gave up 57.9 per contest to rank 34th in college basketball.

LSU scored 77.3 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 5 fewer points per game than its season average (82.3).

The Tigers scored 85.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than they averaged away from home (77.2).

When playing at home, LSU ceded 10.4 fewer points per game (52.8) than when playing on the road (63.2).

