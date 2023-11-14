For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Jamie Benn a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Benn stats and insights

  • In three of 14 games this season, Benn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 17:08 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:22 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:48 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:12 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 2 1 1 14:31 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 15:01 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 14:48 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

