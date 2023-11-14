Herbert Jones NBA Player Preview vs. the Mavericks - November 14
Herbert Jones could make a big impact for the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.
With prop bets available for Jones, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks
- Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+126)
- Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+124)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-179)
Mavericks 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Giving up 114.1 points per contest last season made the Mavericks the 16th-ranked squad in the league on defense.
- The Mavericks allowed 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.
- The Mavericks allowed 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the league).
- The Mavericks were the best squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.1 makes per game.
Herbert Jones vs. the Mavericks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/8/2023
|37
|14
|9
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2/2/2023
|35
|9
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1/7/2023
|34
|16
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
