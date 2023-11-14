CUSA teams will take the court in two games on Tuesday in college basketball play. That includes the Florida International Panthers squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Alico Arena.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida International Panthers at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sam Houston Bearkats at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

