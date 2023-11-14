Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Catahoula Parish Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Catahoula Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Catahoula Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harrisonburg High School at Simpson High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Simpson, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
