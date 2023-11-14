Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loyola College Prep at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwood High School at Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
