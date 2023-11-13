The Southern Jaguars (1-1) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at McKale Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Southern vs. Arizona Game Information

Southern Top Players (2022-23)

P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Southern vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Southern AVG Southern Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 71.9 175th 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 12th 36.1 Rebounds 30.4 262nd 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 266th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 7.6 149th 2nd 18.9 Assists 14.1 101st 294th 13.1 Turnovers 13.8 327th

