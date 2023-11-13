Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plaquemines Parish Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
French Settlement High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Port Sulphur, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.