Northwestern State vs. SFA: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SFA vs. Northwestern State matchup.
Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. SFA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SFA Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SFA (-12.5)
|149.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|SFA (-13.5)
|150.5
|-1050
|+630
Northwestern State vs. SFA Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Demons covered the spread when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs in four of four games last season.
- SFA went 15-11-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 16 'Jacks games last season went over the point total.
Northwestern State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Northwestern State ranks 64th in the country in terms of national championship odds (+20000). However, our computer rankings are much less confident, ranking the team 172nd, a difference of 108 spots.
- The implied probability of Northwestern State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.
