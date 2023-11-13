How to Watch the Grambling vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (2-0) go up against the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Grambling vs. South Florida 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers averaged just 3.9 fewer points per game last year (56.1) than the Bulls allowed their opponents to score (60.0).
- Grambling had a 10-14 record last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
- Last year, the Bulls averaged 70.1 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers gave up.
- South Florida had a 24-2 record last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.
- The Bulls shot 41.9% from the field last season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- The Tigers' 32.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.0 percentage points lower than the Bulls allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
Grambling Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 93-48
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/9/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 83-60
|UNT Coliseum
|11/13/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/16/2023
|Arizona State
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
