Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will face the Minnesota Wild at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Xcel Energy Center. There are prop bets for Seguin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Tyler Seguin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

Seguin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Seguin has registered a point in a game five times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Seguin has an assist in four of 13 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Seguin has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 6 Points 9 2 Goals 6 4 Assists 3

