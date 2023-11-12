Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Wild on November 12, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, Joe Pavelski and other players on the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars ahead of their matchup at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stars vs. Wild Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski has collected five goals and seven assists in 13 games for Dallas, good for 12 points.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Roope Hintz has totaled 11 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has five goals and six assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Jason Robertson is a crucial player on offense for Dallas with three goals and seven assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Zuccarello is Minnesota's leading contributor with 15 points. He has three goals and 12 assists this season.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 14 points (five goals, nine assists) to the team.
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Rangers
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.