Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Minnesota Wild (5-7-2) and Dallas Stars (9-3-1) square off at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, November 12 at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX. The Wild lost to the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in their last game, while the Stars are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-110)
|Stars (-110)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.
- Dallas has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer two times so far this season. They split the games 1-1.
- The Stars have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Dallas has played five games this season with more than 6 goals.
Stars vs Wild Additional Info
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|46 (13th)
|Goals
|39 (23rd)
|55 (31st)
|Goals Allowed
|32 (4th)
|9 (17th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (29th)
|14 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (1st)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas possesses a 4-6-0 record versus the spread while finishing 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 games.
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has hit the over five times.
- The Stars and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- Over their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 0.8 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.
- The Stars have the league's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (39 total goals, three per game).
- The Stars have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, conceding 32 goals (only 2.5 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +7.
