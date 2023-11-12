Sunday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (0-1) and the Southern Jaguars (0-2) clashing at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Jaguars are coming off of an 80-35 loss to Texas in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Southern vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Southern vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 68, Southern 66

Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars were outscored by 2.8 points per game last season (scoring 57.5 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball while giving up 60.3 per contest to rank 74th in college basketball) and had a -92 scoring differential overall.

Southern scored more in conference play (60.3 points per game) than overall (57.5).

At home, the Jaguars scored 65.7 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 51.3.

Southern conceded 56.7 points per game at home last season, and 64.6 on the road.

