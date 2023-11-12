At U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, November 12, the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Vikings should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints rank 15th in scoring offense (21.7 points per game) and seventh in scoring defense (19 points allowed per game) this year. From an offensive angle, the Vikings are accumulating 22.9 points per contest (13th-ranked). They rank 17th in the NFL defensively (21.1 points given up per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Saints vs Vikings on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saints vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (+2.5) Over (41) Vikings 23, Saints 19

Place your bets on the Saints-Vikings matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saints Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Saints' implied win probability is 59.2%.

New Orleans has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Saints have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

So far this season, just two New Orleans games have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Saints games this season is 41.1, 0.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Vikings Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Vikings.

Minnesota is 5-3-1 ATS this year.

The Vikings have covered the spread twice this year (2-1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Minnesota games have gone over the point total just twice this season.

The average total for Vikings games is 45.9 points, 4.9 more than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints vs. Vikings 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Orleans 21.7 19 18.3 22.3 24.4 16.4 Minnesota 22.9 21.1 20.8 23 24.6 19.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.