Minnesota (5-4) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with New Orleans on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Saints favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 41 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Saints play the Vikings. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the info you need to know about these two squads.

Saints vs. Vikings Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have been winning two times, have been behind three times, and have been tied four times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

In nine games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost four times, and been knotted up two times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.1 points on average in the second quarter.

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second quarter seven times, lost one time, and tied one time in nine games this year.

3rd Quarter

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in six games and have been knotted up in three games.

Offensively, New Orleans is averaging 5.1 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is surrendering one points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Saints have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 6.8 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Vikings have won the fourth quarter in four games, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've tied in that quarter in three games.

Saints vs. Vikings Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Saints have led four times (3-1 in those games), have been behind four times (1-3), and have been tied one time (1-0).

In 2023, the Vikings have been leading after the first half in five games (5-0 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in two games (0-2), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

The Saints have won the second half in five games this season (4-1 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 7.8 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Vikings have outscored their opponent in the second half in two games, lost the second half in four games, and tied in the second half in three games.

