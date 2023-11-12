Smoothie King Center is where the New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) and Dallas Mavericks (7-2) will clash on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. CJ McCollum is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: BSNO, BSSW

Pelicans' Last Game

On Friday, in their most recent game, the Pelicans lost to the Rockets 104-101. With 31 points, Brandon Ingram was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Ingram 31 6 5 0 1 3 Zion Williamson 24 8 1 0 1 0 Jonas Valančiūnas 15 9 2 0 4 1

Pelicans Players

McCollum averages 18.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.5 assists per contest, making 44.4% of shots from the floor and 44.4% from downtown with 4.0 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in league).

Zion Williamson puts up 23.5 points, 6.0 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 5.0 boards and 2.0 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the field and 80.0% from downtown (third in league), with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers for the season are 10.0 points, 0.5 assists and 8.0 boards per contest.

Dyson Daniels' numbers for the season are 4.0 points, 1.5 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

