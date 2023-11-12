Northwestern State vs. Tulsa November 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northwestern State Demons (0-2) face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northwestern State vs. Tulsa Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northwestern State Games
- November 18 at Central Arkansas
- November 16 at home vs Tarleton State
- November 22 at home vs Grambling
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.