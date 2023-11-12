The Dallas Stars, Miro Heiskanen among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Heiskanen against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Heiskanen has scored a goal in one of 13 games this season.

In four of 13 games this season, Heiskanen has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Heiskanen has had an assist in a game four times this year over 13 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, giving up 55 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 7 Points 8 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 8

