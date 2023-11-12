Matt Duchene will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. Looking to bet on Duchene's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matt Duchene vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Duchene has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Duchene has a goal in four games this year through 12 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Duchene has recorded a point in a game seven times this season out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Duchene has an assist in four of 12 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Duchene hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Duchene has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 12 Games 3 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

