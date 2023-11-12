Sunday's contest between the Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-1) matching up at Cajundome has a projected final score of 64-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Golden Flashes, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on November 12.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Ragin' Cajuns suffered a 60-54 loss to Auburn.

Louisiana vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Louisiana vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 64, Louisiana 60

Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 57.9 points per game last season (312th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (32nd in college basketball). They had a +3 scoring differential.

Offensively, Louisiana put up 61.4 points per game last season in conference matchups. As a comparison, its season average (57.9 points per game) was 3.5 PPG lower.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged away from home (58.0).

Louisiana ceded 55.1 points per game in home games last season, compared to 60.8 away from home.

