The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings are set to play in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has posted 95 yards receiving (19 per game) and one TD, hauling in 13 balls out of 19 targets this season.

Johnson, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1

