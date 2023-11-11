Week 11 SWAC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
College football Week 11 action includes three games featuring SWAC teams. Read on for up-to-date results and the top performers.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Week 11 SWAC Results
Bethune-Cookman 31 Alabama A&M 14
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Passing: Tylik Bethea (4-for-7, 38 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Walter Simmons III (16 ATT, 165 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Jalen Brown (1 TAR, 1 REC, 17 YDS)
Alabama A&M Leaders
- Passing: Quincy Casey (17-for-31, 171 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Casey (9 ATT, 57 YDS)
- Receiving: Cameron Young (6 TAR, 6 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Bethune-Cookman
|Alabama A&M
|480
|Total Yards
|303
|68
|Passing Yards
|173
|412
|Rushing Yards
|130
|4
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming Week 11 SWAC Games
Alcorn State Braves at Texas Southern Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Sunday, November 12
- Venue: Shell Energy Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.