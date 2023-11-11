Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football schedule includes six games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Indiana Hoosiers at Illinois Fighting Illini
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan Wolverines at Penn State Nittany Lions
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Maryland Terrapins at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Peacock
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Wisconsin Badgers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
