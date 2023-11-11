Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (7-2) visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. Troy is favored by 21.5 points. A 45.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing just 16.1 points per game. The offense ranks 71st (27.2 points per game). UL Monroe ranks 102nd in total yards per game (338.7), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 449.6 total yards surrendered per contest.

UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Troy vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -21.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

UL Monroe Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Warhawks are gaining 379 yards per game (-50-worst in college football) and conceding 439.3 (24th-worst), placing them among the worst teams in both categories.

In their past three games, the Warhawks are scoring 19.7 points per game (-51-worst in college football), and allowing 32 per game (-63-worst).

UL Monroe is 33rd in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (296 per game), and -79-worst in passing yards conceded (259.3).

The Warhawks are gaining 83 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-105-worst in college football), and giving up 180 per game (-49-worst).

The Warhawks have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

In its past three games, UL Monroe has gone over the total twice.

UL Monroe Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe's ATS record is 4-4-0 this season.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Out of UL Monroe's eight games with a set total, four have hit the over (50%).

UL Monroe has been an underdog in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

UL Monroe has played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has recored 882 passing yards, or 98 per game, so far this season. He has completed 52.9% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 27.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Hunter Smith is his team's leading rusher with 70 carries for 417 yards, or 46.3 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Woullard has piled up 84 carries and totaled 397 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has collected 40 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 423 (47 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has six touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has totaled 340 receiving yards (37.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 291 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) this season.

Adin Huntington has collected 5.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording seven TFL and 38 tackles.

Michael Batton is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 50 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Jaterious Evans has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 41 tackles, five TFL, and three passes defended.

