The Troy Trojans (7-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Troy (-21.5) 45.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Troy (-21.5) 46.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Troy Betting Trends

  • UL Monroe has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.
  • The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
  • Troy has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.