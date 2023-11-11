The Troy Trojans (7-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Warhawks will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 21.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Troy vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.

UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Troy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-21.5) 45.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-21.5) 46.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

UL Monroe vs. Troy Betting Trends

UL Monroe has won four games against the spread this season, failing to cover four times.

The Warhawks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Troy has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.