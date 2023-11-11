Sun Belt opponents meet when the Troy Trojans (7-2) and the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-7) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Troy ranks 71st in points scored this year (27.2 points per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 16.1 points allowed per game. UL Monroe has lots of room to get better, as it ranks 15th-worst in points per game (18.9) this season and 23rd-worst in points surrendered per game (31.9).

UL Monroe vs. Troy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

UL Monroe vs. Troy Key Statistics

UL Monroe Troy 338.7 (105th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (37th) 449.6 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.6 (11th) 149.3 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.8 (62nd) 189.3 (108th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.2 (30th) 14 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 18 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (25th)

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has racked up 882 yards on 52.9% passing while tossing eight touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 249 yards with one score.

Hunter Smith has run for 417 yards on 70 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Isaiah Woullard has been given 84 carries and totaled 397 yards with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has collected 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 423 (47 yards per game). He's been targeted 68 times and has six touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put together a 340-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 41 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 291 reciving yards (32.3 ypg) this season.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has thrown for 2,428 yards (269.8 ypg) to lead Troy, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording 17 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 196 times for 1,119 yards (124.3 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 12 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has racked up 247 yards on 50 attempts, scoring one time.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 41 catches for 622 yards (69.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 534 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire's 33 catches are good enough for 462 yards and one touchdown.

