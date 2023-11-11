The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) host the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at McGuirk Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: McGuirk Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Warhawks Betting Records & Stats

UL Monroe and its opponent combined to hit the over 11 out of 26 times last year.

Against the spread, the Warhawks were 12-14-0 last season.

UL Monroe (12-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 1.8% more often than Central Michigan (12-15-0) last season.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Central Michigan 65.7 133.1 73.0 142.8 142.3 UL Monroe 67.4 133.1 69.8 142.8 136.2

Additional UL Monroe Insights & Trends

The Warhawks put up 5.6 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Chippewas allowed (73.0).

UL Monroe put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.0 points.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Central Michigan 12-15-0 10-17-0 UL Monroe 12-14-0 11-15-0

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Central Michigan UL Monroe 6-8 Home Record 7-8 3-12 Away Record 4-10 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

