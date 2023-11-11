How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Stats Insights
- The Warhawks shot at a 40.8% clip from the field last season, three percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.
- Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Chippewas ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.
- The Warhawks scored 5.6 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Chippewas allowed (73).
- UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73 points.
UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UL Monroe averaged 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.9.
- In 2022-23, the Warhawks allowed 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (76.4).
- At home, UL Monroe sunk 8 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35%).
UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Houston
|L 84-31
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Central Michigan
|-
|McGuirk Arena
|11/16/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|Ecclesia
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
