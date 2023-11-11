The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks shot at a 40.8% clip from the field last season, three percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.
  • Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Chippewas ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.
  • The Warhawks scored 5.6 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Chippewas allowed (73).
  • UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UL Monroe averaged 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.9.
  • In 2022-23, the Warhawks allowed 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (76.4).
  • At home, UL Monroe sunk 8 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Houston L 84-31 Fertitta Center
11/11/2023 @ Central Michigan - McGuirk Arena
11/16/2023 Louisiana Tech - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/20/2023 Ecclesia - Fant-Ewing Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.