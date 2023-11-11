The No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (7-2) are just 1.5-point favorites on the road against the No. 16 Missouri Tigers (7-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each squad has a solid rushing defense, with the Volunteers 14th in the country against the run, and the Tigers 25th. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Missouri matchup.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Missouri Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee (-1.5) 58.5 -120 +100
FanDuel Tennessee (-1.5) 58.5 -122 +102

Week 11 Odds

Tennessee vs. Missouri Betting Trends

  • Tennessee is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Volunteers have an ATS record of 6-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
  • Missouri is 6-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Tigers are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee & Missouri 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000
Missouri
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the SEC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

