Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Jets on November 11, 2023
Player prop bet options for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others are listed when the Dallas Stars visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stars vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Pavelski is Dallas' leading contributor with 12 points. He has five goals and seven assists this season.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Roope Hintz has 11 points (0.9 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Jason Robertson has three goals and seven assists for Dallas.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|1
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Connor's 16 points are important for Winnipeg. He has 11 goals and five assists in 13 games.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 16 total points (1.2 per game), with five goals and 11 assists in 13 games.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
