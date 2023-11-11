Roope Hintz will be among those in action Saturday when his Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Does a wager on Hintz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Roope Hintz vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Hintz has averaged 15:43 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Hintz has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 11 games this season, Hintz has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 11 games this season, Hintz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hintz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 39.2% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 43 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 11 Games 3 11 Points 2 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

