The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Mountaineers are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. West Virginia matchup.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023

7:00 PM ET

Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-12.5) 58.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-12.5) 58.5 -530 +390 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Betting Trends

Oklahoma is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

The Sooners have an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season.

West Virginia has compiled a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma & West Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the Big 12 +450 Bet $100 to win $450 West Virginia To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

