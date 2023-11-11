Southland foes meet when the Nicholls State Colonels (4-4) and the Lamar Cardinals (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium.

Nicholls State is putting up 356.4 yards per game on offense (66th in the FCS), and rank 82nd defensively, yielding 374.8 yards allowed per game. Lamar ranks 82nd in the FCS with 22.3 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 30th with 21.7 points given up per contest on defense.

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Key Statistics

Nicholls State Lamar 356.4 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.2 (82nd) 374.8 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.1 (60th) 148.3 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.6 (64th) 208.1 (60th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.7 (86th) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 5 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has 1,663 passing yards for Nicholls State, completing 55.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Collin Guggenheim, has carried the ball 137 times for 632 yards (79 per game), scoring 11 times.

This season, Jaylon Spears has carried the ball 75 times for 474 yards (59.3 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 141 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Neno Lemay's team-leading 395 yards as a receiver have come on 37 catches (out of 39 targets) with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has grabbed 20 passes while averaging 42.8 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Quincy Brown has a total of 216 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman leads Lamar with 1,535 yards on 127-of-203 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 123 rushing yards (13.7 ypg) on 78 carries.

Khalan Griffin has rushed 146 times for 668 yards, with four touchdowns.

Damashja Harris has racked up 46 carries and totaled 199 yards with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis leads his squad with 426 receiving yards on 32 catches with two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has put together a 253-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 12 passes on 12 targets.

Kyndon Fuselier's 21 receptions (on 21 targets) have netted him 209 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

