Our computer model predicts the Nicholls State Colonels will take down the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, November 11 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Nicholls State vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-14.3) 49.9 Nicholls State 32, Lamar 18

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels covered just once in 10 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total four times in Colonels games.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

The Cardinals and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last year.

Colonels vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nicholls State 26.1 25.8 31 26.7 23.2 25.2 Lamar 22.3 21.7 26 18.6 17.8 25.5

