Nelly Korda heads into the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11, and will attempt to defend her title.

Korda at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Korda Odds to Win: +800

Nelly Korda Insights

Korda has finished below par on 15 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in seven of her last 20 rounds played.

Korda has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Korda has posted one top-10 finish and four top-20 finishes in her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Korda has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score five times.

Korda has finished in the top 20 in each of her past three tournaments.

Korda will try to make the cut for the eighth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 15 -8 274 1 16 5 10 $1.7M

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Korda won this tournament in 2022, the last time she entered it.

Pelican Golf Club measures 6,353 yards for this tournament, 656 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,009).

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Korda has played in the past year (6,587 yards) is 234 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Korda's Last Time Out

Korda was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 61st percentile of the field.

She finished in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the Maybank Championship, averaging 3.75 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Maybank Championship, Korda shot better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Korda carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other participants averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Korda carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.5).

Korda's 13 birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were more than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Korda's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 6.3).

Korda ended the Maybank Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Korda had less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.3.

