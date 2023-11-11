LSU vs. Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) will square off against the Florida Gators (5-4) in a matchup of SEC teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are currently an underdog by 13.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 63.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the LSU vs. Florida matchup.
LSU vs. Florida Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
LSU vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|LSU Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|LSU (-13.5)
|63.5
|-650
|+450
|FanDuel
|LSU (-13.5)
|62.5
|-610
|+440
LSU vs. Florida Betting Trends
- LSU has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- Florida has put together a 3-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Gators have not covered the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
LSU 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the SEC
|+600
|Bet $100 to win $600
