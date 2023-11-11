The Toledo Rockets (1-0) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) meet in a matchup with no set line at Savage Arena on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana vs. Toledo Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: Savage Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ragin' Cajuns Betting Records & Stats

A total of 15 of Louisiana's games last year hit the over.

The Ragin' Cajuns were 17-12-0 against the spread last year.

Toledo (20-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 64.5% of the time, 5.9% more often than Louisiana (17-12-0) last season.

Louisiana vs. Toledo Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Toledo 85.4 162.8 76.9 146.4 155.3 Louisiana 77.4 162.8 69.5 146.4 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Ragin' Cajuns scored just 0.5 more points per game last year (77.4) than the Rockets gave up (76.9).

When it scored more than 76.9 points last season, Louisiana went 7-5 against the spread and 16-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana vs. Toledo Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Toledo 20-11-0 21-10-0 Louisiana 17-12-0 15-14-0

Louisiana vs. Toledo Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Toledo Louisiana 13-1 Home Record 14-0 10-4 Away Record 7-7 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 90.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.