The Toledo Rockets (1-0) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.1% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Louisiana had an 18-0 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.1% from the field.

The Rockets ranked 211th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Ragin' Cajuns ranked 83rd.

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged just 0.5 more points per game last year (77.4) than the Rockets allowed their opponents to score (76.9).

Louisiana put together a 16-0 record last season in games it scored more than 76.9 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Louisiana averaged 12.8 more points per game at home (85.6) than on the road (72.8).

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns allowed 7.5 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (74.9).

Louisiana made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.9%) than away (33.8%).

