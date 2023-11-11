The Dallas Stars, Jamie Benn included, will face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Benn against the Jets, we have lots of info to help.

Jamie Benn vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In three of 12 games this season, Benn has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Benn has a point in six games this year (out of 12), including multiple points three times.

Benn has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Benn's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Benn going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

