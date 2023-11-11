Our projection model predicts the Boise State Broncos will beat the New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Albertsons Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Boise State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+26.5) Toss Up (60.5) Boise State 40, New Mexico 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Boise State vs. New Mexico? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

The Broncos have posted two wins against the spread this season.

Out of eight Broncos games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 5.1 more than the average point total for Boise State games this season.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Lobos based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

The Lobos' ATS record is 3-5-0 this season.

New Mexico has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 26.5 points or more this season (0-1).

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Lobos' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for the New Mexico this season is 8.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 30.0 28.9 31.3 17.5 29.0 38.0 New Mexico 27.4 35.3 30.6 33.2 23.5 38.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.