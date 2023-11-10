The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions scored just 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (59).

When SE Louisiana allowed fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 19-8.

Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 15.3 more points than the Lions allowed (55.8).

Mississippi State had a 20-6 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.

The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.

The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).

