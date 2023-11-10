The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions scored just 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (59).
  • When SE Louisiana allowed fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 19-8.
  • Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 15.3 more points than the Lions allowed (55.8).
  • Mississippi State had a 20-6 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.
  • The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.
  • The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).

SE Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Millsaps W 61-30 University Center (LA)
11/10/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/14/2023 Southern University at New Orleans - University Center (LA)
11/17/2023 LSU - University Center (LA)

