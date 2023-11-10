How to Watch the SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Lions scored just 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (59).
- When SE Louisiana allowed fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 19-8.
- Last year, the 71.1 points per game the Bulldogs averaged were 15.3 more points than the Lions allowed (55.8).
- Mississippi State had a 20-6 record last season when scoring more than 55.8 points.
- The Bulldogs shot 39.5% from the field last season, 10.9 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Lions allowed to opponents.
- The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Millsaps
|W 61-30
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Southern University at New Orleans
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/17/2023
|LSU
|-
|University Center (LA)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.