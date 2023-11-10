The Auburn Tigers (0-1) will face the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank
149th 72.8 Points Scored 77.6 43rd
102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 76 327th
117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.8 125th
101st 14.1 Assists 14.2 95th
152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.