Friday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Humphrey Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-53 in favor of Mississippi State, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 10.

The Lions won their last outing 61-30 against Millsaps on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 72, SE Louisiana 53

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SE Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game last season (scoring 62.1 points per game to rank 240th in college basketball while allowing 55.8 per contest to rank 18th in college basketball) and had a +194 scoring differential overall.

In Southland games, SE Louisiana averaged 1 fewer points (61.1) than overall (62.1) in 2022-23.

The Lions scored more points at home (68.6 per game) than away (57.4) last season.

SE Louisiana allowed 48.1 points per game at home last season, and 61.1 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.