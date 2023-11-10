Is there high school football on the docket this week in Saint Martin Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Saint Martin Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

St. Martinville High School at Leesville High School