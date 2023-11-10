The New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) hope to end a three-game losing streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (4-3) on November 10, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on Space City Home Network and BSNO.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Rockets and Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Rockets Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rockets have given up to their opponents.

New Orleans has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.3% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 25th.

The Pelicans score an average of 108.3 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 106.7 the Rockets give up.

New Orleans has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 106.7 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans are not as good offensively, putting up 107.0 points per game, compared to 109.5 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 114.0 points per game at home, compared to 116.5 away.

This season the Pelicans are collecting more assists at home (23.5 per game) than on the road (23.0).

Pelicans Injuries