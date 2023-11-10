See the injury report for the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4), which currently has six players listed (including Zion Williamson), as the Pelicans ready for their matchup with the Houston Rockets (4-3) at Toyota Center on Friday, November 10 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Pelicans head into this game after a 122-101 loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Brandon Ingram scored 24 points in the Pelicans' loss, leading the team.

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG CJ McCollum SG Out Lung 18 3.5 6.5 Jose Alvarado PG Out Ankle Trey Murphy III SF Out Knee Naji Marshall SF Out Knee Herbert Jones SF Questionable Leg 11.5 5 2 Zion Williamson PF Questionable Personal 23.5 6 2.5

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Amen Thompson: Out (Ankle), Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)

Pelicans vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

