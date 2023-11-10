We have 2023 high school football competition in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana this week, and info on how to watch these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Louisiana This Week

Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

West Ouachita High School at Salmen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Slidell, LA

Slidell, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northshore High School at West Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: West Monroe, LA

West Monroe, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Richwood High School at Caldwell Parish High School