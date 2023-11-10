Friday's contest that pits the LSU Tigers (1-0) against the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at Pete Maravich Assembly Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-80 in favor of LSU, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Nicholls State vs. LSU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Nicholls State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 90, Nicholls State 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Nicholls State vs. LSU

Computer Predicted Spread: LSU (-10.0)

LSU (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 169.0

Nicholls State Performance Insights

Last year Nicholls State scored 75.6 points per game (82nd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 72.7 points per contest (259th-ranked).

Last year the Colonels grabbed 30.8 rebounds per game (241st-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

Nicholls State ranked 109th in college basketball with 13.9 dimes per game.

With 16.1 forced turnovers per game, the Colonels ranked 10th-best in college basketball. They ranked 294th in college basketball by averaging 13.1 turnovers per contest.

Last year the Colonels sank 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.1% (180th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

With 6.9 treys conceded per game, Nicholls State was 140th in college basketball. It allowed a 34.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 219th in college basketball.

Nicholls State attempted 39.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.9% of the shots it attempted (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.5 threes per contest, which were 36.1% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

