The LSU Tigers (1-0) face the Nicholls State Colonels (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Nicholls State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Nicholls State Stats Insights

The Colonels' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Tigers gave up to their opponents (44.7%).

Last season, Nicholls State had a 15-3 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.

The Colonels were the 241st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 72nd.

The Colonels put up an average of 75.6 points per game last year, only 4.9 more points than the 70.7 the Tigers gave up.

Nicholls State went 13-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.

Nicholls State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Nicholls State averaged 10.6 more points per game at home (82.3) than away (71.7).

At home, the Colonels conceded 63.1 points per game, 17.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (80.2).

At home, Nicholls State made 8.8 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.3). Nicholls State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38%) than away (32.3%).

